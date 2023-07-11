INDIA

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Tuesday launched Mobile Dost App in sync with the vision of Apka Mobile HamaraDaftar.

“This remarkable event marks a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the region, bringing unparalleled convenience and accessibility to the residents of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of mobility in accessing online services,” the official said.

“The Mobile Dost App aims at empowering people of Jammu & Kashmir by providing a comprehensive platform to access all the Government to citizen Services (G2C) directly from their mobile devices. With just a few taps, residents can now effortlessly avail themselves of numerous services, enhancing their daily lives and fostering an efficient, effective and transparent governance system.”

Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction saying, “This revolutionary app signifies a significant step towards a digitally empowered Jammu & Kashmir.”

He said that the administration is committed to providing seamless, citizen-centric services to its residents, fostering ease in accessibility, mobility, transparency and efficiency in governance.

“With the Mobile Dost App, we aim to enhance accessibility and convenience, ensuring that every individual can benefit from government services at their fingertips,” he said.

