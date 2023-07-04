INDIA

J&K CS reviews progress of smart cities

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday impressed upon the officers of the Srinagar Smart City Ltd (SSCL) and Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) including the concerned Divisional Administration to speed up the pace of works so that all the ongoing projects are completed within the shortest possible timeframe.

Chief Secretary said that any undue delay in the execution of the projects is unacceptable.

“While reviewing the different works in Srinagar City, Dr Mehta directed the officers to pace up the work on Nishat precinct, Shalimar Canal, Foreshore Road, Lal Chowk and other areas to expedite the execution of projects under the Smart City Mission by endeavouring to finish the works within the set timelines. He said that some of these works should be completed within next 20 days positively,” he said.

He asked the concerned officers to enhance necessary resources on all the sites where work is going on to ensure fast pace of development.
He said that Lal Chowk is the center of City and the ongoing projects ought to be completed within the shortest possible time through multiple shifts.

He said that due to the huge footfall of tourists at Lal Chowk, it warrants upgradation immediately.

He also reviewed the work on Apsara road Jammu among other projects under Smart City Mission and directed the concerned to complete the project fully by August 15.

2023070333467

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman gang raped & filmed, husband assaulted in Agra

    Heroin valued at Rs 106cr seized in Delhi

    Sensex rises for sixth straight session; Nifty up just 42 points

    Bombay HC needs new building: CJI Bobde