Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the progress of vital projects of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highways.

Discussions were held on vital projects under execution which included the Jaiswal bridge on Udhampur-Ramban section, Ramban flyover and tunnels.

It was informed during the meeting that work on these vital projects is being expedited to the fullest extent. The Chief Secretary was informed that Jaiswal bridge will be fully completed by April 10 while the Ramban flyover will be completed around April 15.

He directed the officials concerned to speed up the pace of work so that these projects are completed at the earliest and commuters have a safe and less time- consuming journey along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

He said that these links will not only reduce the travel time of commuters, but will also completely bypass the difficult landslides and shooting stone prone areas along the stretch.

Mehta also inquired about the shooting stones at the T5 tunnel. He said that the debris due to landslides and shooting stones should be cleared forthwith as soon as it occurs. He enjoined upon them to augment resources for maintenance of this road till the works are completed.

He also directed the authorities to completely do away with the halting of trucks at Nagrota and Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to ensure seamless movement of HMVs by June.

20230405-233405