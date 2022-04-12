INDIA

J&K Delimitation Commission likely to submit report by April end

NewsWire
0
5

The Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission is likely to submit its report to the government by the end of April, sources have said.

As per the sources, once the commission submits its report, the Centre may take a call on holding the Assembly elections in J&K.

The sources also said that the Centre will review all aspects including the security facets.

The draft roll will be published, following which a ‘door to door’ verification of the electoral roll will be done. Centre will discuss the same during an all party meeting, the government sources elaborated.

The commission has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region which would be carved out from Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts, the sources said. This will increase the number of Assembly seats from 37 to 43 in the Jammu region.

Similarly, one new seat has been proposed in Kashmir valley, to be carved out from the existing Kupwara district, thus making the assembly seats to 47 from 46 in the Kashmir region.

The commission is headed by the former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, and comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma.

The commission was established on March 6, 2020, with a one-year term to redraw the parliamentary and assembly constituencies of the J&K, six months after the reorganisation of the Union Territory.

The Commission was given one year extension in 2021 and again of two months by the Centre on March 6, 2022.

20220413-015006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Reconsider excluding Covid patient’s suicide as Covid death: SC to Centre

    ‘Documents prove Sameer Wankhede belongs to SC community’ (IANS Exclusive)

    TN receives 79L doses of Covid vaccine for August

    TN MPs meet Andhra CM to garner support against NEET exam