The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir has recommended two nominated members, including one female, from the Kashmiri migrant community to the Assembly on the lines of the Pudducherry Assembly.

The Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday finalised the delimitation order and submitted it to the Election Commission of India wherein it recommended 43 Assembly seats for Jammu division and 47 seats for the Kashmir region.

For the first time, nine Assembly constituencies have been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, out of which, six are in Jammu region and three in Kashmir. The constitution of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state had no provision for reservation of seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly.

As per the final delimitation order, out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the region, 43 will be part of Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir region, keeping in view the provisions of Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the order said.

The six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are expected to be carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba districts.

The one new seat for the Kashmir Valley would reportedly be carved out from the Kupwara district.

As of now there are 46 seats in Kashmir region and 37 seats are in Jammu division.

