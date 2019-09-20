J&K detenues’ health being monitored: DGP Prisons

Srinagar, Sep 21 (IANS) The Director General of Police, Prisons Department Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said it is constantly monitoring the health condition of the detenues.

“The detenues’ health is being monitored on a regular basis and in case(s) of health issues, the detenues are provided proper medication under the supervision of a specialist,” said a statement by the prisons department.

The prisons department said that with a view to maintaining peace and harmony in the state, the government has taken certain preventive measures including detention of persons under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978.

“The detaining authority before detaining a person under the preventive detention law intimates him of the grounds of detention. In cases, where the detenue is required to be shifted outside the state on various grounds including inputs from the security agencies, all the procedures and the laws related to shifting of detenues are complied with,” said the statement.

The department said in jails outside the state, where the detenues have been shifted, the authorities concerned are providing a proper diet to all the detenues in accordance with the relevant provisions of the applicable jail manual.

“The near relatives who intend to visit the detenues are allowed to meet in accordance with the relevant provisions of the jail manual. To facilitate the visits on of the relatives of the detenues, the prison authorities in the state can be contacted during the office hours,” added the statement.

Restrictions have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir since August 5 when Article 370 was rendered ineffective by scrapping its provisions.

