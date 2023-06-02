INDIA

J&K DGP chairs meeting for implementation of CCTV surveillance system

NewsWire
0
0

J&K’s Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a meeting of the task force committee to review the progress of the UT-wide CCTV surveillance system project in J&K, an official statement said.

The DGP impressed upon the Police officers and representatives of the companies to expedite the work and complete the work within the stipulated time.

“He said that the timelines should be respected and achieved as per plan. He impressed upon the officers to accelerate the speed of work without compromising on the quality of the work,” an official statement said.

“He impressed upon the officers to resolve all issues and directed to remove hurdles if any as quick as possible.”

“There was thread bare discussions on the different components of the projects, and valuable suggestions were exchanged.”

20230602-211601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CBI arrests Joint DGFT in Gujarat in bribery case

    Assam govt prepares SOP to combat rising crimes against women, children

    NewSpace India to open price bids for industries making PSLV rocket...

    Prophet row: Fresh tension in Bengal’s Nadia district