The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has complimented the public and congratulated police and security forces for the successful culmination of three-day G20 meeting here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement on Thursday, “The historic three day G20 event has ended with delegates taking a flight back on Thursday, but leaving behind all good memories to be cherished by the people of Jammu and Kashmir for long.

“The event has opened new vistas and hopes, denouncing many myths and exposing fake anti-Kashmir and anti-peace narratives based on falsehood and being propagated by the neighbouring country.

“People of Kashmir deserve special compliments for seeing through the falsehood of Pak narratives and welcoming and participating in the event in every way wholeheartedly. The delegates not only enjoyed the beauty of Kashmir but also lauded the local people and their hospitality,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement on Thursday.

“The security arrangements made for the event were least obtrusive, ensuring full normal life and business for the people. Traffic throughout and all business activity went on throughout without any inconvenience on account of security.”

“People fully cooperated with police/security forces, traffic and security regulations for which DGP thanked them.”

This G20 event became peoples event who showcased local art/craft and traditions of hospitality to the world’s guests who went around to important places of tourist attraction, including a visit to the world famous Nishat Bagh, Parimahal, shikara ride in Dal Lake and shopping in Polo View

“Police/security forces’ arrangement were people friendly. The DGP thanked and congratulated all ranks of Police/CAPFs and other agencies involved in the duties for the G20 for the excellent work done by them over the last three days in ensuring a smooth and secure G20 event here in Kashmir,” the statement said.

