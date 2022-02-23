INDIA

J&K DGP orders cyber-crime investigation teams be set up

By NewsWire
To tackle the growing trend of cyber crimes/frauds, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has issued a circular directing to form teams of well-trained officers to handle the cyber-crime investigations, officials said on Wednesday.

The circular, a copy of which has been forwarded to Special DGP, Crime, ADGP, Jammu Zone, and IGP Kashmir, reads that teams of well-trained officers shall be formed to handle cyber-crime investigations in their each unit/wing and “cyber awareness day” shall be observed on the first Wednesday of every month to create awareness on cyber related frauds in all vernacular languages.

With the boom in digital platform/markets etc and digital services provided by different banks and institutions including government departments, cyber frauds, phishing etc cases are reported. This step will go a long way in making people aware and will also sharpen investigation skills of the J&K Police investigation officers handling the cyber crimes, the circular said.

