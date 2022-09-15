INDIA

J&K DGP reviews border security in Kupwara

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday visited the forward areas of Teetwal, Keran, and Gogal Dhar in Kupwara district to review the border security scenario.

He interacted with representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and locals and also surveyed sites for border police posts.

The DGP had a series of interactions with the officers and jawans of police and army as also reprentatives of PRIs and locals at Teetwal and Keran, where he appreciated the role of the people in maintenance of peace.

He complimented the commanders and troops for their professional standards, and ability to thwart threats posed by the elements across the border. He emphasised on adopting effective measures to put an end to the emerging challenge of narco terrorism.

Possible security challenges and the counter measures were discussed during these interactions.

