Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir where he chaired a high level meeting of Army, Police and CRPF officers to review the security scenario of the district, an official said.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP sought the progress of the investigation regarding the Dhangri terror incident and directed them to look at all the angles, and also work out the involvement of all the anti-national elements and terrorists involved in “the henious crime”.

He emphasised utilising modern technology and human intelligence to monitor suspect movements on borders and also in the hinterland to prevent anti-peace incidents.

The senior police officer also directed to intensify the operations with all might to track down the involved terrorists. He also directed stringent action against each and every individual who has provided any support to terrorists in executing the cowardly attack.

“The DGP directed to further strengthen the security grid by conducting Naka checking and joint patrolling besides ensuring area domination. He stressed following the SOPs laid down in this context. He stressed keeping strict surveillance on cross-border narco trade, saying that elements from across the borders are using it for terror financing besides targeting youth of Jammu and Kashmir. The DGP directed strict action against the element found involved in anti-peace activities and narco-trade,” the statement said.

Singh stressed enhanced coordination among forces; Army, Police and CAPFs which he said has been the cause of success on the anti-terror front.

The DGP said that during the recent past, forces have had tremendous success on the anti-terror front and stressed further strengthening the synergy between the police and the security forces so as to track down the remaining terrorists.

We have to continue our commitment towards the peace mission to consolidate the growing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He was also apprised of the progress in the Dhangri terror incident and various anti-terror measures.

