With an aim to provide financial succour to the families of police personnel who have attained martyrdom or have passed away while in service, J&K Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, has sanctioned over Rs 1.52 crore as special welfare relief for the next of kin (NOK) of such martyred/deceased police personnel, officials said on Saturday.

Special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of Saifullah Qadri, who attained martyrdom in a terrorist attack.

Similarly, a special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased ASI Mohammad Hussain, head constable Javid Ahmad, SgCts Amina Akhtar, Darbesh Kumar, and Follower Ghulam Qadir.

Special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of SgCt Mohammad Roshan and Follower Pawan Kumar. The two cops passed away due to illness while in service.

Rs one lakh each was already paid to next of kin of these deceased police personnel for performing their last rites.

The special welfare relief is sanctioned out of the Contributory Police Welfare Funds.

