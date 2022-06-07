INDIA

J&K DGP takes stock of security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday visited base camps at Baltal and Domail where he reviewed the security arrangements put in place at these important points and en route for Amarnath Yatra.

Accompanied by Special DG, CID, R.R Swain, he interacted with personnel of the police and the CRPF at Baltal, and emphasised creating conducive environment to conduct the Amarnath Yatra smoothly

He said that strict adherence to security protocols be ensured for regulating the yatra in a desired manner, and directed that all possible assistance should be provided to the yatris.

“During the visit, the DGP reviewed security and logistic arrangements at Baltal, Domail and enroute and also inspected parking facilities for yatri vehicles. He gave directions for making adequate parking arrangements for the yatra, for better management of traffic and security. He directed for increasing the space for parking by levelling the ground at important locations to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims,” a police official said.

The DGP inspected police deployments, joint control room, and police posts at Baltal and stressed round the clock functioning of joint control rooms and supervision of arrangements by the senior officers.

“The DGP directed better coordination among all the agencies for the smooth conduct of the yatra. He said that strict compliance of the directions should be ensured to plug any loopholes.The DGP also directed for strengthening of communication network and real time coordination and dissemination of information,” police said.

He said that quick response teams should be put on high alert so that necessary help and assistance is provided to the pilgrims as and when required. He said that sufficient manpower from different security agencies is being put on the pilgrimage duty to strengthen the deployment grid.

