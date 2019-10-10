J&K employees told to cite UT preference before bifurcation

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) Ahead of its formal bifurcation into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the J&K administration on Friday sought options from state government employees for their allocation to either UT.

In a notice to the administrative secretaries, heads of departments and government employees, it said the Lt Governor would decide which UT the employees would be allocated to for service after considering the options from the employees.

However, in order to meet any deficiency in service, the Lt Gov can depute officers from one UT to the other UT, it said.

“The state government hereby seeks options from the employees who are serving on substantive basis in connection with the affairs of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir for their further allocation to the successor Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.”

They are to submit their application forms duly filled to their department heads.

It said that while the administration will take into account the preference cited by the employee, it would not be obligatory for the government to allocate the employee Ato the UT of his or her choice, but it will be the prerogative of the government to allot/depute the employee in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019.

The last date for submitting the options is October 22, said the order signed by secretary to the state government, Farooq Ahmad Lone.

