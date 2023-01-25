The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its approval for enhancement of the Annuity Grant in favour of Gallantry Awardees from the union territory, officials said on Wednesday.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, and Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K, attended the meeting.

The proposal to enhance the grant to the existing gallantry awardees was made in order to bring it to parity with the other neighbouring states/UTs and keeping in view the inflation, since the last revision of rates was done in the year 2008.

As per the decision, the revised rates for Param Vir Chakra is now Rs 1,75,000 from Rs 1,25,000.

Similarly, the revised rates for is Mahavir Chakra Rs 1,50,000, Vir Chakra Rs 75,000, Ashok Chakra Rs 1,50,000, Kirti Chakra Rs 1,50,000, among others.

