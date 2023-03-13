Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved enhancement of ex-gratia relief to next of kin (NoK) of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) personnel who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, an official statement said.

According to the decision, CAPF personnel from Jammu and Kashmir who attain martyrdom in the line of duty, within or outside the territorial jurisdiction of Jammu and Kashmir, will receive ex-gratia relief equivalent to that provided to the martyrs of defence personnel.

“The decision demonstrates the UT administration’s commitment to supporting the NoKs of security forces who make the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation,” the statement said.

As per the decision, the NoKs of martyred CAPF personnel will now receive Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia relief, a substantial increase from the previous amount of Rs 5 lakh.

