J&K has enrolled 60 per cent of eligible families under Ayushman Bharat-Sehat and 70 per cent of families under Ayushman Bharat-PM-JAY.

J&K Chief Secretary, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) and Sehat schemes under Ayushman Bharat.

It was informed that so far 4,27,466 families and 14,85,059 beneficiaries – 71.49 per cent and 48.06 per cent of the respective targets have been enrolled under PM-JAY.

Similarly, under the universal health coverage scheme ‘Sehat’, 8,77,846 families and 31,71,918 beneficiaries – 60.27 per cent and 41.88 per cent of the respective targets have been covered. As such, a total of 38,26,854 golden cards have been generated under both schemes to facilitate access to the cashless health facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, since the launch of J&K’s prestigious Sehat scheme on December 26, 2020, claims worth Rs 5.46 crore have been settled and paid for 9,647 cashless medical treatments through the golden cards issued under Ayushman Bharat.

Pertinently, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched ‘Sehat’ in convergence with Ayushman Bharat to extend free of cost and cashless health insurance to nearly one crore residents of the Union territory, thus becoming the first UT in India to bring all its population under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

