The coronavirus-induced curfew across Jammu and Kashmir has been extended by a week in the wake of a spike in Covid cases.

An official statement said that the lockdown will be strictly imposed, however, few essential services are exempted.

“The coronavirus-induced curfew imposed in all the 20 districts of J&K is extended further till May 24. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the official statement said.

On Saturday, 3,677 new Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 1,728 from Jammu and 1,949 from the Kashmir division.

There were 63 Covid deaths reported in the Union Territory on Saturday including 37 from Jammu region and 26 from Kashmir division.

