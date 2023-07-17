INDIA

J&K: Fresh encounter begins in Poonch

A fresh encounter started on Monday between the terrorists and the security forces in J&K’s Poonch district.

Earlier today, in a joint operation by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists were killed in Bahadur sector of Poonch district.

Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps of the army said on its official twitter page today evening, “Operation Trinetra 2, based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in general area Sindarah & Maidana near Surankote tehsil in Poonch by troops of #Indianarmy and #SOG, @JmuKmr Police.

“Contact established. Intense firing going on, area cordoned.”

