J&K is getting ready to hold the first Assembly elections since being declared as a Union Territry after the 2019 revocation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a source, “Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a series of meetings with several local leaders and administrative officials to review the current situation in J&K to ensure safe and smooth elections.”

“The Home Minister has also reviewed the ground reports. The elections could be held either in first half of the year around April, or in the second half around September,” the source added.

Shah also reviewed the security situation and development issues in Jammu and Kashmir on December 28 last year.

In the pre-scheduled meeting, the Home Minister reviewed the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory and the steps taken to deal with Pakistan-backed terrorists to maintain peace in the region.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, senior officials of the administration, paramilitary forces, and the police.

Jammu and Kashmir hasn’t had Assembly elections ever since the BJP withdrew support to the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government in 2018.

20230103-204606