J&K government cancels 101 appointments made in 2016

Srinagar, July 6 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered the cancellation of 101 appointments made in the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) in 2016.

“The Governor administration has cancelled the selection of candidates for 101 posts made in 2016 in KVIB during the PDP and BJP coalition government after a report was submitted by the inquiry committee which probed the issue of illegal appointments,” an official said.

“All the selections made in the KVIB pursuant to advertisement notice number KVIB/01 of 2016 dated 08.10.2016 are quashed/cancelled.”

“The KVIB will provide an opportunity of being heard to all candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated 08.10.2016 and fulfil all formalities required under law before cancelling the appointment of these candidates,” the official added.

The KVIB appointments in 2016 during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government invited much criticism after a PDP leader’s son appeared among the selected candidates for the post of Executive Officer.

A probe committee constituted by the government found that selections made by KVIB in 2016 had been made by flouting set systems and procedures specified for such appointments.

–IANS

sq/mag/bg