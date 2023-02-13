J&K’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested an accounts assistant in a Srinagar hospital while demanding and accepting bribe.

An ACB statement said that they received a written complaint from Class-IV/MTS employees of Children’s Hospital Bemina, through their representative, stating therein that a fellow public servant working as accounts assistant at the hospital is demanding bribe at the rate of Rs 3,000 per employee for releasing 2-1/2 days allowance along with the salary in their favour.

“The complainants were however, not willing to pay the bribe and approached Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Srinagar for taking legal action against the accused public servant as provided under law,” it said, adding that a case was was registered and investigation taken up.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted by this Bureau. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant red handed while demanding and accepting bribe amount of Rs 18,000 from the complainants. The money was recovered from the accused on spot. The accused has been identified as Nisar Ahmad Rather S/O Ab Ahad Rather R/O Nowshera.”

