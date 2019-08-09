J&K Governor unfurls tricolour in Srinagar, assures people

Srinagar, Aug 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hoisted the tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar, the first Independence Day celebrations here following the revocation of special status and splitting the state in two.

Addressing the gathering, Malik said the government is committed to the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits, who had fled the valley in thousands in 1990 during the height of militancy when they were threatened to either convert or leave.

Malik also said that stone-pelting incidents had come down as well as the recruitment of Kashmiri youth in terror outfits.

Earlier, after unfurling the flag, the Governor inspected the parade by the security forces.

–IANS

rn/dpb