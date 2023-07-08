INDIA

J&K govt announces additional 10 kg ration for 57 lakh households

NewsWire
J&K Lt governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced 10 Kg additional ration at subsidised rates for over 57 lakh priority households in the UT. 

Addressing a press conference at the Raj Bhawan here today, Sinha said that priority households in J&K are already getting 5 kg ration free per member per family.

“From now onwards, 10 kg additional ration will be provided to each family covered under priority households. In J&K, 14.32 lakh ration card holders and 57,24000 families will be covered under Prime Minister’s FSS for priority households in the UT,” he said, adding that welfare of the poor was the top priority of J&K administration.

He also said that there was no alternative to smart meters to measure electricity consumption because the power debt of J&K has mounted to Rs 31,000 crores during the last four years.

