J&K govt announces amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers

The J&K Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lt governor, Manoj Sinha, on Thursday approved the amnesty scheme for domestic power consumers in the Union Territory.

The decision to waive off an amount of Rs 937.34 crore, accumulated as surcharge or interest, on account of non-payment of timely dues, is will benefit more than 5.50 lakh domestic consumers.

The Administrative Council has provided this last opportunity to the consumers in view of not being able to avail the benefits of last scheme due to spread of Covid-19 pandemic during the scheme period.

The new scheme envisages that the outstanding principal amount arrears accumulated up to March 31, 2022 after waving off 100 per cent interest/surcharge shall be paid in a maximum of 12 monthly instalments.

The scheme further entails that the failure of payment of any instalment/instalments within the prescribed 12 months period shall invite penalty and legal action under Electricity Act, 2010, in addition to the accrual of compound interest on the outstanding dues.

The consumers who fail to pay the current bill simultaneously with the payment of monthly outstanding instalments shall forfeit the benefits of the amnesty scheme besides disconnection of power supply.

An independent Project Management Agency will be hired for overseeing efficient implementation of the scheme, the Administrative Council order said.

