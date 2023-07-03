Government of Jammu Kashmir on Monday approved a proposal for allotment of 5 Marlas of land each to landless PMAY (G) beneficiaries.

“The present allotment restricted to only the left out cases out of Permanent waiting list (PWL) 2018-19, which may later, at the time of launch of next phase of PMAY(G) scheme in 2024-25 be extended to the same categories of landless beneficiaries, who otherwise become eligible for getting housing assistance under PMAY(G) Phase-III,” an official statement said.

Following categories of Awaas plus beneficiaries will be considered by the Deputy Commissioner concerned for allotment of land under the JK revenue laws:

People residing on State land; people residing on Forest land; people residing in Rakhs and Farms land, where construction is not permitted; people sitting on Custodian land; and land allotted to displaced people by government near Dachigam park for agriculture purpose, where construction is not permitted; any other category of cases who are otherwise eligible for housing but do not have any land available for construction.

J&K LG said: “This path-breaking decision will not only entitle the landless poor to own a piece of land and have a house but it will also provide them means of livelihood, raise their living standards and realize their dreams and aspirations.”

LG said that the poor section of the society is at the centre of government policies and a substantial population that was devoid of basic facilities and rights even after seven decades of Independence is being brought to the mainstream of development.

“Jammu Kashmir government is committed to Inclusive development. This move will open up endless opportunities to the poor and downtrodden and with this landmark decision the administration is acknowledging their immense contribution in the task of nation building,” the LG said.

