The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday cancelled the controversial recruitment process of sub-inspectors of police and ordered a CBI probe into the scrapped selection process.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha’s office said on the official Twitter page, “J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled & a CBI probe has been recommended into selection process”.

The statement said that the CBI would probe the selection process and the culprits would be soon brought to justice.

The statement added that the cancellation of the selection process is the first big step towards securing the future of the youth.

“The government will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” the statement said.

After a public outcry over the fairness of the recruitment process, the J&K government had ordered a probe into the process by R.K. Goyal, principal secretary, home department.

Sources said the cancellation order followed submission of the probe report by the principal secretary home department to the government.

