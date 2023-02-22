INDIA

J&K govt declares traffic dry days on NH-44 for repair, maintenance works

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake important repair and maintenance works on NH-44, officials said.

“February 24 has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri and Navyuga Tunnel. No LMV or HMV (except medical emergency vehicles) will be allowed to ply on NH-44 from Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga Tunnel and vice-versa from 6 a.m. on February 24 till 6 a.m. on February 25,” an official statement said.

“Also, similar traffic dry day on NH-44 will be observed on March 3 and March 10,” it added.

