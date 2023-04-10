The J&K government on Monday demoted a police officer after retirement for dereliction of duty during his tenure with lake conservation and management authority (LCMA).

An order issued by the home department said, “Shah Sikander in-charge deputy superintendent of police (DySP) is demoted to the post of inspector with effect from 20-07-2012, the date he was placed as in-charge Dy SP.”

The officer was an enforcement officer of LCMA when he was arrested by the State Vigilance Organisation on March 14, 2017 in a case registered against him in 2015 for violations in peripheral areas of Dal Lake.

On January 1, 2018, the government appointed an inquiry officer to probe the charges against him.

The inquiry officer established that there was violation of building permission norms and instances of illegal construction around the Dal lake during his posting with LCMA.

“The competent authority decided to impose the penalty of reduction in rank for violating J&K Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971,” the home department order said.

