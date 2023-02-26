INDIA

J&K govt dismisses 3 employees for ‘anti-national activities’

NewsWire
0
0

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday dismissed three employees under Article 311 of the Constitution for their involvement in “anti-national activities”, an official statement said.

Article 311 provides for dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under Union or a State.

“The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities and drug trafficking,” official statement said.

Manzoor Ahmad Itoo, Junior Engineer, Public Works Department, in PMGSY, Bandipore, Syed Saleem Andrabi, orderly in Social Welfare Department, tehsil Handwara, Kupwara and Mohd Aurif Sheikh, teacher in Government Middle School, Pagihalla, Mahore, Reasi are the employees against whom action has been taken.

“Manzoor Ahmad Itoo had played an important role in mobilising people in support of the terrorists and also motivating youth to join terrorist ranks, which posed a serious threat to the security of the Indian State. Syed Saleem Andrabi has been found involved in drug trafficking. Further, Mohd. Aurif Sheikh, has been found involved in planting IEDs, on the instructions of terrorists operating from Pakistan, thus causing loss of human lives and damage to public properties,” the official statement said.

It said that the government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in government, and prior to these three dismissals, 44 government officials have been dismissed invoking provisions of Article 311.

20230226-164803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SP leader Azam khan to walk free, will visit Rampur

    Jeff Immelt offers candid self-interrogation as GE’s CEO

    Styling Very Peri for Men

    Yogi govt cancels leaves of police personnel till May 4