J&K govt issues 12.44 lakh domicile certificates till August-end

Jammu, Sep 5 (IANS) The Jammu & Kashmir government has issued about 12.44 lakh domicile certificates across 20 districts of the Union territory till the end of August.

As per the figures, 17,18,887 lakh applied for the issuance of the certificates of which 12,43,996 were issued the domicile till August 31 with two-thirds of them issued within seven to 15 days.

The certificates issued include 2.86 lakh in Kashmir division and 9.45 lakh in Jammu division.

The domicile certificates issued to the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders include over 8.56 lakh in Jammu division and around 2.39 lakh in Kashmir division.

Of the total applications received till August-end across the UT, over 4.58 lakh are pending, including 3.46 lakh in Jammu division and 0.88 lakh in Kashmir Division.

The process of issuing domicile certificates in the Union territory was started in the last week of June, 2020.

The application for the issuing of the domicile certificate can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online.

The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of Covid-19.

