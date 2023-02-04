INDIA

J&K govt issues orders on return of Kashmiri Pandits, migrant employees, ongoing anti-encroachment drive

The Jammu and Kashmir government has passed clear orders to all deputy commissioners in the Kashmir Division to monitor the return of Kashmiri Pandit families, Prime Minister Package employees and anti-encroachment drive.

At a top level meeting headed by the union territory’s chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta, which was attended by all deputy commissioners and district SSPs, it was decided that deputy commissioners of Kashmir Division will monitor and maintain a data about return of Kashmiri Pandit families and PM Package employees within their respective districts.

The same order said all the deputy commissioners and district superintendents of police in Kashmir Division will ensure all cooperation to returning employees/migrants in the valley besides ensuring safety and security during their stay in the valley.

With regards to the Prime Minister Package employees agitating for the relocation out of the valley in the wake of last year’s terror attacks on members of minority community, it was decided that all concerned Secretaries/DCs of Kashmir Division will ensure immediate release of salary of the current month on resumption of duties in the valley by the PM Package Employees, and pending salary after settlement of absence period by granting leave as due.

In another significant decision it was said that encroachments on state land and grazing land should be removed in accordance with explicit directions.

“For any adverse court order/stay in this regard, the concerned officer/official/counsel appearing (failing to appear) would be held accountable and removed with immediate effect.”

In order to protect the poor and underprivileged members of the society, the Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to issue directions so that residential houses built on very small pieces of land would not be demolished during the anti-encroachment campaign.

20230204-095801

