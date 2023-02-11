INDIA

J&K govt official arrested while accepting bribe

A junior Jammu and Kashmir government official in Samba district was arrested by the CBI on Saturday while accepting a bribe, an official statement said.

A CBI statement said that a case was registered against accused, Gopal Raj Sharma, junior assistant in district industries centre (DIC) Samba, following a complaint.

The complainant said that he had taken a DIC sponsored loan of Rs 10 lakh from the SBI, and to avail subsidy, needed a no objection certificate from the DIC for which the accused allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to issue the certificate.

“The complainant alleged that the matter was settled at Rs 15,000. A trap was laid and the accused was arrested demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 15,000. He will be produced in the special CBI court tomorrow (Sunday),” the statement said.

