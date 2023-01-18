INDIA

J&K govt orders magisterial probe into Sidhra encounter

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into the Sidhra encounter in Jammu district on December 28 last year in which four terrorists were killed.

Officials said assistant commissioner Jammu, Piyush Dhotra has been appointed as the magistrate to conduct the probe.

According to police, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the slain terrorists while the truck in which they were travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was completely destroyed in a fire during the encounter.

Officials said the probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the national human rights commission.

Anybody having any information about the encounter has been requested to come to the office of the probe officer so that a transparent and fair probe is conducted into the incident.

20230118-145002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    525 elephants die in TN in 5 years: Study

    Increase of women voters might play key role in Bengal polls

    Triton team meets Telangana minister over land for proposed plant

    Five Uzbek women, who went missing from shelter home, found: Delhi...