The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the premature retirement of three officials of the Prison Department for their involvement in corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

“In its endeavor to make the Administration more efficient and transparent, the government prematurely retired 03 personnel of Prison Department on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities,” the statement said.

“These personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.”

The exercise was conducted as part of a regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs, the statement added.

“Out of these retirees, one was found involved in a serious criminal case and remained under custody for three years, besides, the official had gained a bad public reputation.

“Another official was found habitual of violating official channels of communication and has been found guilty of sending fake and frivolous complaints, misusing RTI Act and wasting time of High Court for which he was also fined with Rs 10,000/-by the Court. The official was imposed a major punishment in the shape of withholding three annual increments.

“Further, one official was found involved in smuggling of contraband substances inside Sub-Jail Reasi.

“According to the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found unsatisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest.”

