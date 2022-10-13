Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their involvement in criminal and corrupt activities.

Official sources said these local police personnel conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

“The exercise was conducted as part of regular process of scrutiny of records of officials, who cross benchmarks of age/service period in terms of Article 226(2) of J&K CSRs.

“These employees were found involved in illegal activities, remained unauthorisedly absent from duties for a considerable period, underperformed, were penalised in departmental enquiries and some of them found involved in corruption cases, facing serious criminal charges, and had doubtful integrity.

“As per the recommendations of the Review Committee, the performance of these employees was found non-satisfactory and their continuation in the government service was found against the public interest,” an official source said.

