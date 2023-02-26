INDIA

J&K govt sacks 23 teachers engaged on unrecognised qualification certificates

NewsWire
0
0

The J&K School Education Department on Sunday terminated the services of 23 teachers in Jammu division for getting jobs on qualification certificates obtained from unrecognised boards.

An Education Department official said that a committee was constituted to review the pending regularisation cases of Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers.

“The committee members, in a meeting held on February 7, observed that 23 RETs of different districts of Jammu division have acquired their qualification from the Boards which have not been granted equivalence by the J&K Board of School Education, Jammu as these boards have not been recognised by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE) in India.

“The committee has recommended the termination of services 23 RETs immediately as they do not possess the requisite qualification certificates,” the official said, adding that in view of the recommendations of the committee, the Chief Education Officers concerned are directed to disengage the services of those 23 RETs immediately.

ReTs were employed through a special scheme to provide teachers in far-flung areas and villages where schools remained understaffed in J&K.

The scheme envisaged that local youth possessing required qualifications be engaged to teach in local schools in the rural areas.

20230226-194204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    M.V. Govindan named CPI-M secretary in Kerala

    NHRC notice to UP govt over torture of woman by police...

    IPL 2022: Avesh, Hooda, Holder star as Lucknow defeat Hyderabad by...

    India saw air quality improve in 2020: Report