J&K govt sacks Bitta Karate’s wife, Syed Salahuddin’s son from service

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday sacked four officials, including JKLF terrorist Bitta Karate’s wife and the son of Syed Salahuddin, the chief commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The action has been taken under article 311 of the Indian Constitution.

Those sacked are — Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat(Scientist-D in post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir), Majid Hussain Qadri, (Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir), Syed Abdul Mueed, (Manager IT, JKEDI) and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, (Publicity officer in Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir).

Arjamand Khan is the wife of JKLF terrorist, Bitta Karate who is facing trial for the murders of Kashmiri Pandits.

Syed Abdul Mueed is the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief, Syed Saluhuddin.

20220813-120403

RELATED ARTICLES

