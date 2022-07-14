The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked the Surveyor General of India to conduct digital contour mapping of the Amarnath cave and its adjoining areas to prevent loss of human lives due to natural calamities in future.

Addressing media persons at the Raj Bhawan, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said: “I have requested the Surveyor General of India to conduct digital contour mapping of Amarnath cave shrine and its adjoining areas.

“The survey will recommend steps to be taken to prevent loss of human lives in case of natural calamities as happened on July 8.

“It is believed that in the absence of the bund (embankment) constructed there by the Irrigation and Flood Control department, the casualties due the recent cloudburst would have been more, but there always is scope for more improvement.”

He said 15 Yatris lost their lives and 55 were injured in July 8 flash flood. Of the injured, all except two have been discharged. “The two are being treated at SKIMS and are also stable,” he said, adding that no pilgrims are missing as reported by a section of the media.

Sinha said every Yatri is insured and the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will provide cash assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

About the demand that the number of pilgrims who are allowed to perform the Yatra daily should be increased, Sinha said that a committee constituted by the Supreme Court two years ago had fixed the number of pilgrims at 7,500 from both routes – Baltal and Pahalgam.

20220714-161804