The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated the services of an engineer of the Jal Shakti Department for unauthorised absence from duty.

Officials said that Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Nuzhat Shanoo has been terminated from service for unauthorised absence from duty since 2016.

The union territory government has been acting tough on doctors and engineers who have been serving outside the country while retaining their lien on the government jobs.

In the past, such professionals would serve outside the country for decades and then return to join government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

