INDIA

J&K govt terminates service of Kashmir University PRO, 2 others for anti-national activities

NewsWire
0
0

Invoking Article 311 (2) of the Indian constitution, the J&K government on Monday dismissed three officers/employees from service, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir.

The Article empowers the President of India or the Governor to dismiss from service any government employee without giving him/her the opportunity to be heard, if his/her involvement in anti-national activities threaten the integrity of the country.

Invoking the proviso on Monday, the J&K government terminated the services of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from service for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

“The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after painstaking investigation that clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits,” sources said.

2023071740395

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First-of-its-kind ICMR study on snakebites in 13 states

    Alarm grows in Iran after reports that hundreds of schoolgirls were...

    Ex-Pfizer employee, accomplice from India charged with insider trading in US

    Four killed in 6 months for giving in to dangerous TikTok...