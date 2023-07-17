Invoking Article 311 (2) of the Indian constitution, the J&K government on Monday dismissed three officers/employees from service, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir.

The Article empowers the President of India or the Governor to dismiss from service any government employee without giving him/her the opportunity to be heard, if his/her involvement in anti-national activities threaten the integrity of the country.

Invoking the proviso on Monday, the J&K government terminated the services of Public Relations Officer (PRO) of University of Kashmir, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from service for actively working with Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda.

“The government has invoked 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the three government employees after painstaking investigation that clearly established that they were acting on behalf of Pakistan ISI and the terror outfits,” sources said.

2023071740395