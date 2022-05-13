The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday terminated the services of three of its employees for alleged terror links.

An order issued by the government said that the services of Altaf Hussain Pandit, professor in the chemistry department of Kashmir University; Muhammad Maqbool Hajam, a teacher in the School Education department; and Ghulam Rasool, a police constable are terminated for their terror links.

Administrative sources said Pandit was actively associated with Jamaat-e-Islam (JeI) and had crossed over to Pakistan for terror training.

“He remained an active terrorist of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for three years before his arrest by the security forces in 1993.

“He also remained an active cadre of JeI and worked as a terror recruiter. He was instrumental in organising stone pelting and violent protests against the killing of terrorists in 2011 and 2014.

“In 2015, he became an executive member of the Kashmir University Teachers Association and used the position to propagate secessionism among the students. He also motivated students to join terror ranks.

“Muhammad Maqbool Hajam was a terror overground worker (OGW) who used to radicalise people. He was part of a mob which attacked a police station in Sogam and other government buildings.

“Despite being a government teacher, he was always found involved in terror activities.

“Ghulam Rasool was working as an underground supporter of terrorists. He was an informer of the terrorists, who used to tip off the terrorists and OGWs about anti-terror operations. He leaked the names of police personnel involved in anti-terror operations.

“The designated committee for scrutinising and recommending such cases under Article 311 (2) (c) of the constitution of India has recommended the termination of these three employees from the government service for having terror links and for working as overground worker (OGW),” sources said.

