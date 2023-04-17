INDIA

J&K govt to launch Kisan Sampark Abhiyan

The Agriculture Production Department in Jammu and Kashmir is all set to launch the Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a programme aimed at overall welfare of farmers across the Union Territory, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

Additional Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Monday chaired a meeting in this regard to review the preparations being put in place for the programme launch.

The Kisan Sampark Abhiyan will be launched across 3,565 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir from April 24, and will last for four months.

The programme aims to involve Panchayati Raj institutions in the scheme and celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as part of the scheme. To ensure success of the ambitious programme, a total of 2,400 resource persons have been identified and trained for all the districts. Also, 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been created to educate the farmers, along with printing pamphlets in Urdu, Hindi and English.

The Kisan Sampark Abhiyan will include question and answer sessions for the farmers. Also, the farmers will receive education about 18 Centrally-sponsored Schemes that have been designed for their welfare and development.

Additionally, manual passbooks under the Kisan Credit Card scheme will be replaced by smart cards for the farmers.

