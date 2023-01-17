INDIA

J&K govt to staff: Attend R-Day functions as part of duty

Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday asked its employees to attend January 26 function and beating retreat ceremony’ as a part of their official duty.

An official statement said here, “The main function of the Republic Day, 2023 is being held at Maulana Azad Stadium here where the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over the function and take the salute.

“All the officers/officials of the Government and Public Sector Undertakings, stationed at Jammu are called upon to attend the function as a part of their official duty.

“All Heads of Departments and Chief Executives of Public Sector Undertakings have been asked to ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function”.

Another official statement said, “Beating Retreat Ceremony of the Republic Day Celebrations” is being held on January 29 at 04:30 p.m. at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu.

“All the officers/officials of the Government Departments stationed at Jammu are directed to attend the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

“It is also impressed upon all the Heads of the Departments and Chief Executives of the Public Sector Undertakings to ensure their own participation and also of the employees subordinate to them in the function.”

