J&K govt winds up ‘Toshkhana’, transfers assets to Culture Dept

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday wound up the ‘Toshkhana’ organisation and transferred all its assets to the Department of Culture, officials said.

‘Toshkhana’ houses the royal gifts and antique items of the erstwhile Dogra Rulers of Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu, the articles of the Toshkhana have been stored at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex while in Srinagar, these have been kept in a locker at Saddar Treasury.

The Union Territory government order said on Tuesday: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the closure/winding-up of the Jammu and Kashmir Toshkhana Organisation”.

The state administrative council headed by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha had taken a decision on August 13 to wind up the Toshkhana.

Officials said the decision will synchronise its functioning with the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums under the Department of Culture, and the citizens will be able to have better information about their heritage.

