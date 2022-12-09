The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Friday stayed a single-judge’s order on cancellation of selection process for the posts of junior engineers and sub-inspectors of police.

A division bench of Justices Vinod Chatterji Koul and Sindhu Sharma also issued notice to the other side to be returned within four weeks.

“Meanwhile, appellant (the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)) shall proceed with the selection process of junior engineer (Jal Shakti Department) and sub-inspector (Home Department), however, result of the same shall await further orders from this court,” it said in its order.

Subsequent to the judgment by the court’s Single Bench, the JKSSB had postponed computer based examination for Sub-Inspectors of police till further notification.

After the division bench order, the JKSSB has said the selection process will start again from Monday.

20221209-175604