J&K highway blocked due to landslides

Srinagar, Aug 26 (IANS) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continues to remain blocked for the second day due to multiple landslides triggered by rains. Aroud a 1,000 vehicles, mostly trucks carrying supplies, have been stranded.

The meteorological department has forecast more rains till Friday across Jammu and Kashmir and some places in Ladakh.

Director Meteorological Centre, Kashmir, Sonam Lotus told IANS that the rainy spell is due to the active monsoon in play. “More rains are forecast in the next 24 to 36 hours cross Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh which can trigger landslides in mountainous areas,” he said.

The Jammu-Srinagar highway is the life line for the Kashmir Valley and an important surface link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

–IANS

