The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday re-designated senior IAS officer, Atal Dulloo as Additional Chief Secretary.

An order issued by the General Administration Department said: “Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-designation of Atal Dulloo, IAS (AGMUT; 1989), Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.”

Dulloo, who belongs to the local Kashmiri Pandit community, has been doing commendable work during the ongoing pandemic, and the general public has appreciated his services.

One of the most accessible bureaucrats of J&K, his doors have always remained open for redressal of the common man’s problems.

–IANS

