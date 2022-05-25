The Jammu and Kashmir police along with the Army have neutralised three foreign terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM in Kreeri area of Baramulla on Wednesday, an official said, adding one police personnel was also killed while fighting the terrorists.

Police said acting on information, regarding movement of terrorists in Kreeri area of Baramulla, joint special checkpoints were established at many places including near Shrakwara-Najibhat crossing in Kreeri area by the police and the army.

“As the joint party was noticed by a group of terrorists travelling in a Santro car, they started firing indiscriminately upon the joint party which was retaliated effectively leading to a chance encounter,” police said.

“In the fierce gunfight, three foreign terrorists were killed and a police personnel Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh received critical gunshot injuries. The injured was immediately shifted to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.”

The bodies of all the killed terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM were retrieved from the site and they have been identified as Ali Bhai, Hanief Bhai and Shah Wali all the residents of Pakistan.

“It is pertinent to mention that, the said group of terrorists was active in Pattan-Kreeri axis and were being tracked,” police said.

Incriminating materials, huge cache of arms and ammunition and IEDs including three AK-47 rifles, 15 AK-47 magazines, 344 AK-rounds, five Chinese grenades, three IEDs have been recovered from the site of the encounter.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

Further searches are on for a suspect who possibly escaped from the site.

20220525-214529