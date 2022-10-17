INDIA

J&K killings will not stop unless ‘justice’ given: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference President and former J&K Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday shot down BJP claims of normalcy in J&K and said that killings won’t stop unless “justice” is given.

Abdullah, who went to Reasi town to condole the death of NC leader and former minister Jagjivan Lal’s sister, ridiculed the BJP’s claim that normalcy has returned to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

“Had the situation improved, another innocent Kashmiri Pandit would not have been killed.

“Killings will never stop as long as there is no justice,” he said.

“They were making noises saying that terrorism is because of Article 370. There is no 370 now. Why such killings are still taking place and who is responsible for them,” he told reporters while referring to the assassination of Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian district on Sunday.

Abdullah, however, did not elaborate what he meant by “justice”, although he was referring to the restoration of Article 370.

